Denver Meteorologist Televist with AMS Students

On Thursday, January 19, 2023 WeatherNation meteorologist Jesse Kelley will join Arkansas Middle School students for a televisit. Jesse Kelley was on KTAL-6 before moving to Denver for the WeatherNation position. The televisit will take place in the Arkansas Middle School library from 1:30 – 2:00 pm.

Jesse Kelley was a defensive lineman for Southern Alabama, where he received his meteorological training. Jesse spent most of his childhood in Birmingham, Alabama. The state of Alabama is prone to seeing various types of weather from severe thunderstorms, tornadoes, hurricanes, and winter weather. For college, Jesse attended the University of South Alabama where he received his degree in Broadcast Meteorology along with minors in Math and Geography. From Alabama, Jesse started his broadcast television career working three years at KAVU-TV in Victoria, TX. He recently, finished a stint in Shreveport, LA.

In addition to talking to students about science, meteorology, and broadcasting, Jesse will focus some of the time on how he turned his athletic prowess into an education in science which led to a job at the intersection of science and media.

