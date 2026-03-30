City of Texarkana Names Daphnea Ryan as New Planning and Community Development Director

SPONSOR

The City of Texarkana, Texas has appointed Daphnea Ryan as its new Director of Planning, Community Development, and Health following a nationwide search.

Ryan, who has worked for the city since 2007, succeeds Vashil Fernandez, who resigned from the position.

Ryan began her career with the city in December 2007 as an Administrative Coordinator in Community Development. She served as Manager of Environmental Services in 2009 before becoming City Planner from 2015 to 2018, where she worked on comprehensive planning, CDBG funding, historic preservation, and neighborhood associations.

SPONSOR

In 2020, Ryan was named Grants Administration Manager, overseeing the city’s grant portfolio, including environmental and redevelopment initiatives. She has led efforts related to the GRIM Project, coordinated environmental assessments, and directed the city’s EPA Brownfields Program. Under her leadership, the EPA Brownfields Job Training Program, in partnership with Texarkana College, has prepared more than 50 graduates for workforce opportunities.

“We are excited to name Daphnea as our new Director of Planning, Community Development, and Health,” said City Manager David Orr. “Her deep institutional knowledge and commitment to improving quality of life in Texarkana make her the ideal person to lead this department forward.”

Ryan has overseen environmental cleanup for the Texarkana National Bank redevelopment and continues working on Landmark on Pine, a redevelopment of the former Texarkana Gazette building into mixed-income senior housing and loft-style residences.

Ryan will continue advancing the HOME Investment Partnerships Program, which will soon begin construction on four new homes to replace substandard housing for low-income residents. She is currently enrolled in the 2025-26 Leadership Texarkana Class and plans to pursue her Certified Public Manager designation in 2027.

“I am honored to serve the Texarkana community in this new role, and I am grateful for the leadership of my predecessor, Vashil Fernandez, whose service has made a lasting impact,” Ryan said. “I am committed to building on the strong foundation already in place as our team moves forward to advance new initiatives for our residents.”

For more information, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov.