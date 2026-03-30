Mary Ruth Martin

SPONSOR

OCTOBER 30, 1949 – MARCH 27, 2026

Mrs. Martin was born October 30th, 1949 in Texarkana, Arkansas.

She was a past organist for Waterall Christian Church and Pleasant Grove Christian Church.

SPONSOR

She was preceded in death by her husband Richard T. Martin and a son Brian Keith Martin.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son and daughter-in-law; James and Ellen Martin and her 4 grandchildren, Stephanie Nicole Brannan and her husband Michael Brannan, Shelby Crenshaw, April Pickett and Dosson Rush Martin.

She is also survived by 4 great grandchildren; Michael Brannan Jr., Patrick Brannan, Noah Brannan and Roger Truman Birchard and her sister Dora Reed.

Graveside services are scheduled for 1:00 pm Tuesday March 31st, 2026 at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Online tributes may be sent to www.eastfuneralhome.com

Arrangements are under the direction of East Funeral Home, Texarkana, Texas.

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