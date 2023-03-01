City of Texarkana, Texas awarded EPA loan in the amount of $1,000,000

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, TX has been awarded an EPA Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund in the amount of $1,000,000. The check was presented at last night’s council meeting on Monday, February 27th, by Region 6 Project Officer Camisha Scott. These funds will be used for low interest loans for abatement of contaminants in vacant properties located in Texarkana, Texas with viable redevelopment plans.

Since 2010 the City has been awarded a total of $4,325,000 in various Brownfields Grants plus a Council of Development Finance Agencies (CDFA) Technical Assistance Grant. These grants include Brownfields assessment, multi-purpose, job training, and revolving loan funds. This combined funding has allowed the City to aid its community with revitalization projects and provide environmental job training to unemployed and underemployed persons.

“Our EPA Brownfields Program has provided significant economic development opportunities contributing to successful redevelopment in our community,” said David Orr. “The success of our Brownfields Program is greatly contributed to the support of our EPA Region 6 partners.”

Advertisement

For more information, please contact Daphnea Ryan at (903) 798-3934 or dryan@txkusa.org.

