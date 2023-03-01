Over $60,000 awarded to Pleasant Grove Teachers by PG Education Foundation

Advertisement

This week, the Pleasant Grove Education Foundation awarded a total of $62,920.13 to PGISD teachers to purchase new technology and learning materials for their classrooms. 21 grants were given to teachers from pre-k to high school and will impact many programs and subjects including art, science, special education, language arts, music, robotics and teacher professional development.

The Education Foundation grants are funded through various fundraisers throughout the year, including the annual donor campaign, Hawk Hustle, and Culinary Uncorked. Local businesses also donate funds through partnerships with the foundation.

Since its inception in 2007, the Pleasant Grove Education Foundation has contributed a total of $828,310 to the teachers and students of Pleasant Grove ISD.

Advertisement

The Pleasant Grove Education Foundation is committed to supporting educators and providing students with innovative learning opportunities. The foundation believes that investing in teachers and their classrooms directly impacts the quality of education and prepares students for future success.

“This year’s grant recipients have demonstrated a commitment to excellence in education and have shown a dedication to their students,” said Ashley Gibbs, President of the Pleasant Grove Education Foundation. “We are proud to support these outstanding educators and look forward to seeing the impact their new technology and learning materials will have on their students’ education.”



The Pleasant Grove Education Foundation would like to congratulate all the grant recipients and thank the donors who have made these grants possible. Together, we can make a difference in the lives of students and educators in Pleasant Grove.

For more information on the Pleasant Grove Education Foundation and its programs, please visit their website at www.pgisd.net/edfoundation.

The Pleasant Grove ISD Education Foundation includes:

Ashley Gibbs, President

Anna Marie Hornsby, Past President

Pam Beck, Vice President of Finance

Jessica Rich, Vice President of Development

Danielle Patterson, Vice President of Programs

Patricia Beth, Secretary

Renee Sheppard, At Large Member

Shelby Akin, District Liaison

Chad Pirtle, Superintendent

Michele Daugherty

Rebecca Shipp

James Bramlett

LaMoya Burks

Amy Lawrence

Kathleen Young

Phillip Jordan

Allen Garner

JW Bramlett

Layla Hazin

Elaine Boehmke

Julie Davis

Becky Jackson

Susan Owens

Cole Meador

Clara Tengwall

Lacey McCulloch

Christi Robertson

Christie Baca

Jennifer Smith

Kim Garner

Taylor Hedrick

Kelli Phillips

