City Proclaims November as Adoption Awareness Month

On behalf of the city of Texarkana, TX and the city of Texarkana, AR, mayor Bob Bruggeman has presented a joint proclamation declaring the month of November as Adoption Awareness Month.

The presentation took place on the front lawn of the organization, For the Sake of One. There are about 50 children in Miller, Bowie, Cass and Little River county that are currently available for adoption and about 295 children that are currently in foster care within these counties. The organization stresses that there are not enough foster homes available for these children and urge the community to help raise awareness. “There’s a lot of work that needs to be done and this is just one step in raising awareness,” said Angela Coston, Executive Director of For the Sake of One.

Mayor Bruggeman represented both cities in presenting the joint proclamation today. The proclamation was signed and sealed by both cities before being handed off to Coston. “It’s very worthwhile and very much needed not only in our local community, but throughout our nation”, said Bruggeman.

For more information visit www.forthesakeofone.com or call (903) 329-0566.

