Williams Memorial United Methodist Church Completes Walking Trail

Advertisement

Texarkana residents and members of Williams Memorial United Methodist Church have joined together to honor the memories of Bob and Betty Bunch by opening a walking trail in their name.

Bob and Betty Bunch have been longtime members of Williams Memorial UMC and were major influencers in the Texarkana community, friends say.

Advertisement

The walking trail is 0.8 miles long and extends around the premises. The trail, named “Bob & Betty Bunch Way,” was dedicated to the couple last month. A ceremony was held on October 15 for residents to walk the trail for the first time in honor of the Bunch’s.

