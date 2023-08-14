City seeks applicants for new youth advisory council

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas invites all civic-minded youth to engage with a brand-new effort, the Texarkana Youth Advisory Council (TYAC).

The TYAC is a group of students, grades 10-12 (ages 15-18) that live within the city limits of Texarkana, Texas. Seven students will be chosen to serve on the council at a time, reflecting the number of council seats on the City Council.

Texarkana, Texas City Management Fellow, Chiquita Burks, is leading the effort to organize this new youth advisory council.

“The City wants to nurture tomorrow’s leaders by appointing a group of civic-minded young adults who can advise staff and Council on matters related to their generation,” Burks said. “In exchange, members will learn about the mechanics of local government, including budgeting, marketing, networking, leadership, event planning, and program evaluation.”

TYAC will be working to:

• Empower, support and inform youth

• Create a family-friendly community

• Enable and encourage youth to be engaged, mindful residents of their

community

TYAC will meet quarterly, attend some council meetings, and may need to participate in some travel for training and education. The deadline to apply is Friday, September 1, 2023. Approved applicants will be interviewed and appointed by City Council. To apply, visit https://www.texarkanatexas.gov/FormCenter/City-Management-7/City-of-Texarkana-Board-Commission-Commi-75.

For more information about this release, please contact Chiquita Burks at chiquita.burks@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3934.

