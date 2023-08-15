Hiring Event sponsored by FCI Texarkana

Sponsor

The Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Texarkana in Texarkana, Texas will sponsor a Hiring Event on August 22, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Central Standard Time.

WHO: All interested applicants

WHAT: Hiring Event

WHERE: Staff Training Center, 4001 Leopard Dr., Texarkana Tx, 75501

WHEN: August 22, 2023

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Central Standard Time

FCI Texarkana is seeking to hire one Medical Doctor, one Psychologist, one Budget Analyst, five Correctional Officers, one Health Services Assistant, one Cook Supervisor, and Student trainees for HR and Education. As an Equal Opportunity Employer, FCI Texarkana hopes to make a great impact on our community by offering an opportunity for individuals to have a rewarding career as correctional professionals.

The opportunity to apply is open continuously for some positions. The salary range for Correctional Officers is $46,495 to $70,679. Salary ranges do not include shift differential, overtime, and holidays. Currently, newly hired Correctional Officers will be offered a $10,000 or 25% of the initial salary (whichever is greater) recruitment incentive.

A career at FCI Texarkana offers job security, 401k with 5% matching, and law enforcement retirement in 20-25 years, along with many other benefits. To apply for a Correctional Officer and other vacancies, go to www.usajobs.gov. To learn of the many opportunities we have available, visit our public website at www.bop.gov. For specific job questions and hiring information, please call or email the Human Resource Department at 903-838-4587 ext. 140 or email us at TEX-HumanResources-S@bop.gov.