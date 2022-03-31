Community Builder Award: Sam Clem

Advertisement

Today we recognize Mr. Sam Clem for his contribution to the community and the countless number of children through his laudable and dedicated work as the director of the “Runnin WJ Ranch” since 2008.

As Director of the “Running WJ Ranch,” Mr. Clem has successfully overseen the operation of this non-profit organization that sits on an 80 Acre area near Texarkana. Referred to as “The Ranch” in the vernacular, provides equine assisted therapeutic riding activities for special needs children and adults with disabilities. “The Ranch” and it’s PATH (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship) certified instructors, of which Mr. Clem is counted among, and their four hundred volunteers, provide riding classes for over two hundred children, from around the four states area, as part of their special needs curriculum that is conductive toward providing emotional, cognitive, social, and physical benefits.

Today Border Masonic Lodge #672 recognizes Mr. Sam Clem for his inestimable service to God, his community, and his fellow man. Mr. Sam Clem is a credit to himself and to those he serves.

