Texarkana Farmers’ Market New Location and Street Closure

The City of Texarkana, TX Farmers’ Market is set to open for the 2022 summer season on Saturday, April 30th with an exciting new location. This year the Texarkana Farmers’ Market will be located at 500 N State Line Avenue, which is adjacent to the Federal Courthouse and Post Office.

Starting Saturday, April 30th until August 6th, the west side section of N. State Line Avenue will be closed to host the Farmers’ Market each Saturday from 5:30 am until 1 pm. Every 3rd Saturday, the street will be closed from 5:30 am until 1 pm and again from 4 pm until 8 pm to accommodate a night market. The market will open at 7 am and go until noon each Saturday, and the night market on each third Saturday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

“We are excited about the new location and we expect it to attract more customers to the Farmers Market and more people to downtown Texarkana” said Market Manager Beck Beckham.

Visit our website – https://www.texarkanafarmersmarket.com/ to find information on how to become a vendor, rules, and regulations for selling, event information, and updates.

The Texarkana Farmers’ Market is funded in part by a USDA grant and local sponsors. For more information, please contact Beck Beckham, Farmers Market Manager at Rebecca.beckham@txkusa.org.

