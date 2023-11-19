Community Healthcore 10th Annual Turkey Trot Slated for Thanksgiving Day

Sponsor

Thanksgiving this year, may be a little more exciting for families and runners in the area as Community Healthcore is hosting their 10th Annual Turkey Trot for the community to enjoy this Thanksgiving Day!

Community Healthcore, has been around for over 50 years in the Northeast region of Texas. Their goal: to help you achieve dignity, independence & your dreams. “We have programs that service over 30 different counties, with over 40 different programs that all relate to some type of behavioral diagnosis. We serve those from birth and up. We also provide veterans services, substance abuse services, and aging and disability services. We also offer childhood intervention and mental health services for adults, children and families,” says Stacy Tidwell of Community Healthcore.

“The Community Healthcore foundation was born out of a need for the gap in services and programs in our area. In order to support our foundation we receive grants, and it is through our foundation that we are able to host the annual Turkey Trot. The Turkey Trot is our 10th annual event we have been able to hold for our foundation, and we are excited to raise monies to continue to pour back into our community,” says Tidwell.

“The Turkey Trot is a registered 5K run, so for those hardcore runners out there it does count!” says Stacy. Community Healthcore already has hundreds of “swag bags” ready to go for those running or participating in the event. Each participant will receive a swag bag, and a shirt for the event. The cost is $30 to run/or walk the event, and the race begins at 8:30AM on Thanksgiving morning at Spring Lake Park, with a promise to be over before you get too hungry!

“In past years we have had families dress in crazy costumes, some dress as turkeys, others dress in themes. This is a great way for family and friends to come out and support our Community Healthcore foundation!” says Stacy.

To register for the Turkey Trot click the link HERE.