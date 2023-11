Sponsor

Stanley Wilkerson was born January 24, 1963 in Texarkana, Texas to the late Norma Hays and Charles Beasley.

He was a cook at St. Michael Hospital. He was affiliated with Full Gospel Holy Temple Church.

Preceded in death by his parents, Norma Hays and Charles Beasley.

Left to cherish memories his beloved children: Diniele Brigham (Texarkana, TX), Ashley Wilkerson (Texarkana, AR), Charity Wilkerson (Texarkana, AR). Sisters: Angeletta Beasley (Texarkana, TX), Majorie Beasley (Texarkana, TX), Kimicia Beasley (Texarkana, TX), Tracy Clark (Dallas, TX), Carla Griffin (Dallas, TX). Brothers: Kenneth Wilkerson (Texarkana, TX), Johnathan Griffin (Dallas, TX), Wayne Wilkerson (Dallas, TX). Grand Children: Gavon Smith, Jr. (Texarkana, TX), Andre Bragg, Jr. (Texarkana, TX), Miracle Robinson (Texarkana, AR), Malaysia Wilkerson (Texarkana, AR), Maddison Coleman (Texarkana, TX), Special Friend: Betty Jacobs (Dallas, TX) and a Host of Nieces, Nephews and many other relatives and friends.