Community Wide Yard Sale slated for May

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department will host the Spring Community Wide Yard Sale Saturday, May 8, 2021 at Spring Lake Park. The yard sale will begin at 8:00 a.m. and last until 3:00 p.m.

Reservations for a yard sale booth may be secured at the Southwest Center (3222 7th Street) beginning April 5th at 9:00 a.m. until sold out. Booths are 20 x 20 and cost $15.00. Reservations can be made in person or by calling (903) 798- 3978 and choosing Option #1.

This event will also include an electronics recycling opportunity in partnership with UNICOR near the Splash Pad at Spring Lake Park on May 8th, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. A list of acceptable items can be found here: https://www.unicor.gov/RecyclingAcceptableItems.aspx

In case of inclement weather, the event will be rescheduled to May 15th, 2021.

For more information, please contact Eddie Aulds at 903-798-3979 or email at eddie.aulds@txkusa.org.