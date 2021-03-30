Two Pleasant Grove Middle School Teachers Receive Teacher of Excellence Awards from Teachers Support Teachers

Advertisement

Each year, the local Teachers Support Teachers organization receives nominations for six Teacher of Excellence Awards. This year, two Pleasant Grove Middle School Teachers were chosen to be recognized for their outstanding work in science and language arts.

Nominated by eighth grade student Kaylynn Sharp, Kristen Gibson is the 2021 recipient of the Rogena Sheets Science Excellence Award, and nominated by eighth grade student Annabelle Harp, Elizabeth Sillavan is the recipient of the Donna Powell English Excellence Award.

Kristen Gibson has been teaching science at Pleasant Grove ISD for 12 years. Elizabeth Sillavan has been in education for 7 years and teaching Language Arts at Pleasant Grove Middle School for 3 years. Teachers Support Teachers provides support and enrichment programs to classroom leaders and student heroes. Recipients of the Teacher of Excellence Awards were honored at a gala on March 6, 2021.

