Conflict Management Seminar

Leadership Texarkana is inviting the community to attend a half-day seminar on Thursday, December 7, from 1:30-4:30 in the Perot Leadership room located upstairs in the Texarkana College Library. The seminar will be led by Dr. Lila Walker who will be sharing about Conflict Management. Dr. Walker is a retired Professor of Adult Education and Leadership. While employed with TAMU-T, Dr. Walker taught courses related to leadership, adult learning, program planning, and organizational change. Dr. Walker has been recognized as a distinguished professor with a passion for leadership.

Conflict is present in all aspects of life. Learning to manage conflict is critical to developing strong relationships and to becoming an effective leader. The Leadership Frameworks team invites interested community members to hear about the basis of conflict and how to develop the skills necessary to create effective conflict resolutions in both work and personal life.

The charge for the seminar is $50 and you my register online at LeadershipTexarkana.com; for any questions or assistance, email leadershiptxk@gmail.com. Additional opportunities for Leadership Training provided to the community by Leadership Texarkana can be followed on the Leadership Texarkana facebook page.

