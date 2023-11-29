Preparations begin for the 25th Anniversary of Bramlett Beans and Cornbread

Sponsor

The 25th Annual Bramlett Beans & Cornbread Community Fundraiser will be held at the Texarkana Convention Center on Thursday, December 7th, from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.

The community is invited to enjoy a bowl of beans and cornbread in exchange for $5 or a donation of 6 non-perishable food items. The proceeds from this event benefit needy families in the community.

This annual fundraiser was started in 1991 by Paula Jeans, as an idea to honor her late father. The first year they collected food for 5 baskets. In 1998, the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department introduced the idea for a fundraiser lunch of beans and cornbread. Former Texarkana, Texas Mayor James Bramlett championed the effort and ensured the tradition was carried on. Their goal was to reach as many families in need as possible, and after 32 years, Bramlett and his team are still meeting and exceeding the goal.

All proceeds from the luncheon will go towards the Christmas Basket program, a local effort that allows volunteers to provide food to families living in Texarkana. Since its start, City and Texarkana Water Utilities employees have played an important role in organizing donations and delivering baskets to local families.

Food donations accepted include canned soups, fruits, vegetables and packaged goods like pasta, oatmeal, cereals, crackers, and peanut butter. There will also be an opportunity to buy local pottery made by Texas High art students to benefit the effort.

If you have any questions, please contact the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 798-3978.

