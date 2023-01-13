Construction begins on the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center

Advertisement

Steward Health Care has signed a contract with Robins & Morton for the construction of the replacement facility for Wadley Regional Medical Center. The construction will include the Medical Center as well as a Medical Office Building. The new state-of-the-art Wadley Regional Medical Center will be located in northwest Texarkana just off I30 at the corner of University Avenue and West Park Blvd. Construction has begun with an expected completion date in late 2025. “We are excited to have the health care experience of Robins & Morton as the general contractor for our new hospital,” says Thomas Gilbert, president of Wadley Regional Medical Center. “Our new facility will improve access for our entire service area.”

Robins & Morton specializes in building some of the nation’s leading health care facilities. From new to complex renovations, Robins & Morton partners with health care providers to create environments that enhance patient care. In the past ten years alone, Robins & Morton has completed more than $10 billion in healthcare projects throughout the country.

Wadley Regional Medical Center has a rich history of serving the Texarkana community for more than 122 years, and the construction of the new hospital combined with the ongoing impact of the hospital’s employee base will result in a total economic impact of $408 million in the two-county Texarkana MSA.

The new best-in-class facility will offer a full range of hospital services including a 24/7 emergency room with expanded bed capacity, orthopedics, cardiovascular area, neurosurgery, maternity care, and other outpatient services. The hospital will have 123 beds with the ability to expand to 291.

Wadley’s current location at 1000 Pine will remain fully functional and committed to providing great care to the community while construction of the new hospital and Medical Office Building is underway.

