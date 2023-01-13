Advertisement

Janice Kay Balladarsch, 81, of Texarkana, Texas died peacefully on January 9, 2023, at her home.

Mrs. Balladarsch was born on June 14, 1941, in Springfield, Missouri to Harold and Joann Hume.

She is preceded in death by her first husband Troy Jeter and her parents.

Survivors include her husband Ronald Balladarsch Sr.; two sons Kevin Jeter and David Jeter; stepson Ronald Balladarsch Jr.; two daughters Kim Westbrook and Jill Ingram; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; as well as numerous other relatives and friends.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church Texarkana on Moores Lane with Rev. Bryan Bixler and Tyler Moore officiating.

Advertisement

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of Texarkana, 2407 Galleria Oaks Dr. Texarkana, Texas 75503 and From His Heart Ministries, 3015 Moores Lane Texarkana, Texas 75503.

https://www.hospiceoftexarkana.org/online-giving

https://support.fromhisheart.org/from-his-heart/donatenowvp

