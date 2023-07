Sponsor



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a Conversational Spanish course on August 7 and 8 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Hope campus. This course is designed to help students build a foundation in the Spanish language.

The cost of the course is $35 per student.

For more information or to register, contact Racie Poindexter at racie.poindexter@uaht.edu or 870-722-8568.