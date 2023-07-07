‘Splash into Summer’ Water Safety Event with LifeNet and Signature Care ER

Sponsor

“Join us for a water safety event that’s fun for the whole family. LifeNet and Signature Care ER will be hosting a water safety event on Saturday, July 15th, 2023, at Spring Lake Park Splash Pad from 11-1. Come enjoy FREE Kona Ice and Juanito’s Tacos for the first 100 guests.

Drowning and water accidents are one of the leading causes in deaths in those under the age of 5 so it is vital as parents and children enjoy the summer, that they are aware of the dangers and how to avoid them. Hear from a LifeNet Paramedic on how to keep your children safe while playing in the water. Lots of giveaways will be available as well as a hydration station. Mark your calendars to join us for some fun in the sun!”

