Patricia Ann Bowles, fifty-five, was born September 19, 1967 in Shreveport, LA to the parents of Lillie Miller and Gabriel Miller. She passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Patricia loved being with her family and she was always there for everyone.

Patricia was preceded in death by her Father: Gabriel Miller and Brother: Charles Parker.

She leaves to cherish her memories:

Son: Dorian (Tinisha) Miller, Sr. of Las Vegas, NV.

Daughter: Keiundra Clark of Texarkana, TX.

Mother: Lillie Miller of Texarkana, TX.

Sisters: Kim (Roy) Butler of Texarkana, TX.,

Yolanda Miller (Jarvis Coulter) of Texarkana, TX.

Brothers: Terry Miller of Texarkana, TX.

Gabriel (Zeleekia) Miller, Jr. of Texarkana, TX.

Ronald Richardson of Texarkana, TX.

Uncles: James Parker of Shreveport, LA.

James Parker, Jr. of Milwaukee, WI.

DeeDee Parker of California

Aunts: Earnestine Henderson of Buttercup, FL.

Betty Jackson of Los Angeles, CA.

Six Grandchildren: Doryana Burks, TyQuan Black, Dorian Miller, Jr. Doranya Miller, Kalajah Clark and Kacen Clark.

And a Host of Nieces, Nephews and other Family Members.

Funeral Service Saturday,, June 24, 2023 12:00 PM Holy Temple COGIC with Pastor Rockridge Hannah, Eulogist under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.