Shirley Young

Shirley Ann Young, age 71, of Texarkana, Texas, died Sunday, November 28, 2021, in a local hospital.

Mrs. Young was born June 28, 1950, in Detroit, Michigan. She was a Christian and an active member of Echo Hills Baptist Church. She enjoyed crocheting and was very crafty, always making things for others. She was a wonderful “Nana” to her eight grandchildren who she was crazy about.

Mrs. Young was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Dean Young and one daughter, Jennifer Clem.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Steven and Laura Young; one daughter and son-in-law, Christie and Justin Winkler; eight grandchildren, Madison, Madeline, Cameron, Ethan, Makayla, Jonathan, Austin and Mackenzie; two sisters, Bertie Carlson and Deanie Tatum along with other relatives.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM Friday, December 3, 2021, at Chapelwood Funeral Home with Rev. Truman Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday at the funeral home.

