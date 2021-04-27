CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Host Free Regional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic on May 1

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will host a free COVID-19 Vaccination Hub Clinic on Saturday, May 1, 2021, administering Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Individuals 18 years of age and older are now eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To schedule an appointment for Saturday, May 1, at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, visit vaccinate.christushealth.org.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is recommending that vaccine providers in Texas resume administering the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine following the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines at CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike.

Please arrive no more than 15 minutes prior to appointment time. There is ample supply of vaccine for all individuals who have scheduled appointments.

Persons arriving before scheduled appointment times contribute to traffic back-ups and will be rerouted to facilitate more efficient vaccine schedule.

Individuals should remain in their vehicles until they are directed to park in the designated lot in front of the vaccine clinic. Vaccine participants should NOT exit their vehicles prior to parking in the clinic lot and walk to the clinic entrance. Walkers will be instructed to return to their vehicles.

Enter hospital campus at the intersection of Cowhorn Creek and St. Michael Loop or from St. Michael Drive

Please follow signage and directions from traffic volunteers.

Vaccine participants will exit the campus at the intersection of Galleria Oaks and Herman Joseph Drive after completing vaccine process.

Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.

Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.

Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.