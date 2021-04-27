David Orr, PhD., Appointed as Interim City Manager

Advertisement

On Monday, April 26th the Texarkana, Texas City Council announced the appointment of former Assistant City Manager David Orr, PhD., as the Interim City Manager. His appointment comes after former City Manager Shirley Jaster celebrated her retirement last Thursday, April 22nd.

The Office of City Manager is responsible for providing citizens of Texarkana with a strong level of service using all available resources for their health, safety and comfort. They are also responsible for the day to day administrative operations, as well as other duties.

The appointment was confirmed during last nights City Council Meeting, and is set to take effect beginning May 1st.

