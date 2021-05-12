CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System to Provide COVID-19 Vaccinations on Spirit of St. Michael

Advertisement

CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Friday, May 14, and from 8 a.m. until 12 noon on Saturday, May 15. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered on the Spirit of St. Michael Mobile Unit, which will be located behind CHRISTUS St. Michael Rehabilitation Hospital at 2400 St. Michael Drive, Texarkana, TX

Individuals 18 years of age and older are now eligible to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Walk-ins are welcome, and appointments are not needed.

Persons wishing to receive the vaccine should wear loose-fitting clothes for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine. Masks are required to be worn by participants. For additional information, call 903-748-8573.