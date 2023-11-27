CPKC U.S. Holiday Train making its way to Downtown Texarkana

Sponsor

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Texarkana, and you’re invited to join the celebrations. Starting Wednesday, November 29th, there will be a whole host of holiday activities to enjoy.

The festivities will begin with the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) U.S. Holiday Train. It is scheduled to make a brief stop on W 4th Street east of Lelia Street at 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. This holiday train will be rolling into Texarkana with all the bells and whistles. Along with a bright display of Christmas cheer, there will be musical performances by Australian country music duo, Seaforth, and Canadian singer, Kiesza from 4:45 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. The CPKC Train will be making over 80 stops in North American as they celebrate their 25th Anniversary.

The annual Texarkana Farmers’ Christmas Market will be held on Monday, December 4th, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kress Gap, 116 W Broad Street. The market will feature local vendors from all over the region.

Following the market will be the 39th Annual Christmas Parade hosted by Main Street Texarkana starting at 7:00 p.m. This year’s theme will be “Celebrating 150 years of Texarkana history”.

Before you head back home make sure to stop by the U.S. Post Office and Federal Courthouse at 500 N. Stateline Ave and grab your picture in front of the 20-ft Christmas tree weighing in at 800lbs.

To learn more about the CPKC U.S. Holiday Train, please visit www.cpkcr.com/en/community/HolidayTrain.

To learn more about the Main Street Christmas Parade, please visit www.mainstreettexarkana.org/christmas-parade.html.

