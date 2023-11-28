DIY Christmas Decoration Class to be held at UAHT

Sponsor

The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a DIY Christmas Decoration class on December 11 and 12 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the UA Hope campus. Get in the holiday spirit and prepare to create beautiful decoupage Christmas ornaments, frosted glass jar candle holders, splatter screen snowmen, and so much more! Our expert instructors will guide you every step of the way. So, whether you’re a seasoned DIYer or a first-timer, you’ll have a blast bringing your holiday decor visions to life. Don’t miss out on this festive opportunity to get crafty with us.

The cost for the courses is $40 per person, and registration is required.

For more information or to register, call 870-722-8568 or email Racie.Poindexter@uaht.edu.