On February 11, 2023, Partners Resource Network/PACT Project of Texas and The Center for Exceptional Families of Arkansas are joining together to provide a free educational conference for parents of children with disabilities, and professionals. Creating Lives We Love is a free conference for youth with differing abilities, their parents, family members and other interested parties. The goal of the conference is to provide attendees with information to help students with disabilities live lives with purpose and meaning, a life that they have a say in creating!

Both Partners Resource Network of Texas and The Center for Exceptional Families of Arkansas are what is called Parent Training and Information Centers, or PTIs, helping families with special needs children and youth navigate the special education process and early adulthood, with no cost to parents, youth or professional organizations.

Sessions will include information on education, sensory, growth and community. Attendees will have access to local resources and agencies and give the opportunity to unite with other parents and professionals in our community.

The event will be held at the Southwest Center 3222 W. 7th Street, Texarkana, Texas 75501. Questions? Contact Patricia Reedy at region8prn@gmail.com.

