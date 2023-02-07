Advertisement

Sponsorship packages which include tickets and media recognition range from $250-$5,000. Included is entertainment by the 2 Pianos plus 2 drinks of choice, followed by a cash bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres by Chef on the Run. Deadline for sponsorship is April 7, 2023.

The public’s support of this event will allow Randy Sams Outreach Shelter to continue rebuilding the lives of approximately 1,200 adults in 2023 by providing the funds for programs that support emergency food and shelter, transportation, prescription assistance, case management, job training, life skills classes, and more.

From March 13 through April 13, 2023, $75 individual tickets will be made available to the public. Only a limited number of tickets are available through April 13, and tickets will not be sold at the door. For sponsorship packages or to purchase individual tickets from March 13 through April 13, 2023, or to obtain more information, contact Jennifer Lacefield at 903-216-0650, or Jennifer.Lacefield@randysams.org.

Advertisement

Sponsorships Now Available: 2 Pianos Downtown benefitting Randy Sams Outreach Shelter scheduled for Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Crossties

