Critical Funding Shortfall Threatens Services for Children: CASA and Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center Launch Stand in the Gap for Kids Campaign

CASA for Children and the Texarkana Children’s Advocacy Center (TCAC) are calling on the Greater Texarkana community to stand in the gap for children in crisis. A $415,000 annual funding shortfall now threatens the vital services provided by CASA and TCAC, including advocacy, therapy, forensic interviews, and prevention education for children who are at risk, in crisis, or in need of support. These services give children and supportive family members advocacy, guidance, and access to resources to help them heal and stay safe.

“Every child deserves safety, support, and a chance to heal,” said Breanne Bradshaw, Chief Advancement Officer for CASA and TCAC. “The Stand in the Gap campaign is our community’s call to action—right now, children need us to step in and make sure these life-changing services are there when they need them most.”

The Stand in the Gap for Kids campaign invites individuals, families, and businesses to give one-time, monthly, or annual gifts. Every donation ensures children continue to receive the advocacy, support, and services they need to heal and thrive.

To contribute or learn more, visit casacac.org/standinthegap.

About CASA and TCAC:

For more than 35 years, these sister nonprofits have shared a mission of advocating for hope, healing, and justice for children and families affected by abuse and neglect. Covering a wide stretch of both sides of the state line—Bowie, Cass, Morris, Miller, Hempstead, Howard, Little River, Nevada, and Lafayette Counties—CASA and the TCAC stand beside children in some of their most vulnerable moments. CASA trains volunteers to serve as trusted advocates for children in foster care, representing their best interests and helping guide decisions that affect their lives. TCAC provides therapy, forensic interviews, and prevention education, using a collaborative approach that brings together law enforcement, child protective services, medical and mental health providers, and family advocates to ensure children and families receive coordinated, child-focused support in a safe environment. Last year alone, CASA and TCAC served more than 1,600 children and supportive family members.