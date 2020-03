Advertisement

Daylight saving time starts this weekend.

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8 time will skip ahead to 3 a.m.

Besides resetting clocks, fire departments recommend you use the time change as a reminder to make sure your smoke detectors work, replacing batteries where needed.



Thursday, March 19 will be the first day of spring.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.