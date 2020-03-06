Texas Elementary Principal and Supervisors Association Names Nash Elementary Principal as TEPSAN of the Year

Advertisement

The Texas Elementary Principals and Supervisors Association (TEPSA) has named Patti O’Bannon, Nash Elementary School Principal, as the Region VIII TEPSAN of the Year. She is one of 20 TEPSANs of the Year selected for the state of Texas based upon outstanding service to the TEPSA organization.

O’Bannon holds a Bachelor of Science in Education from Southern Arkansas University, a Master of Science in Counseling Psychology and Principal Certification from Texas A&M University – Texarkana and a Superintendent Certification from the Bill Ratliff Executive Academy at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

She began her career in education with 28 years ago serving in varied positions with Hooks ISD, Redwater ISD and Liberty-Eylau ISD.

O’Bannon joined the TISD Tiger Family in 2014 as the Principal for Nash Elementary School. During her time, Nash Elementary has experienced enrollment growth and district leadership within the Leader in Me program. In 2016, Nash Elementary was one of 25 schools in Texas and one of only 290 in the world to receive the designation as a Leader in Me Lighthouse School by Franklin Covey Co. During that same year, the campus was also named a Texas Honor Roll School. 2018 brought more recognition to the Nash Elementary campus as it was recognized as a Lighthouse School of Academic Distinction.

Her involvement with TEPSA has been long-standing. “I look at the research and findings from the TEPSA best practices to see what can be implemented at our campus,” she said. “I also use the same information for our campus instructional focus meetings as an educational study for our staff.”

O’Bannon is a 2013 graduate of Leadership Texarkana and has served as the organization’s Education Day Facilitator for the last three years. She also received the TRAHC Hero Award in 2013. O’Bannon is married to Thomas O’Bannon and they have three children – Barbara Anderson, a teacher at Redwater Elementary; Jordan O’Bannon, a teacher and coach with New Boston High School; and, Bailey O’Bannon, a sophomore at East Texas Baptist University.

TEPSA, whose hallmark is educational leaders learning with and from each other, has served Texas PK-8 school leaders since 1917. Member owned and member governed, TEPSA has more than 5,900 members who direct the activities of 3 million PK-8 school children. It is an affiliate of the National Association of Elementary School Principals.