Texarkana Airport Adding One Daily Flight in July.

Advertisement

Texarkana airport commercial flights will be returning to two flights a day in July, according to airport officials.

Airport Director Paul Mehrlich expects flights to return “nearer to normal” by November and December.

Both rental car and parking lot revenues are up from the last month according to airport officials, adding that the new automated parking payment system is working well.

Advertisement

Passengers on flights are up 10% from the previous month for a total of 30% capacity, but with social distancing seating assignments reducing the number of seats by half, the planes are actually 60% full.

Airport officials discussed the possibility of an east coast flight to Charlotte, N.C. being added in the future, stating that the TRA’s new airport terminal will have space allowing four airlines to operate on the two new runways.