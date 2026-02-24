For the Sake of One to Host TBRI Training March 13-14 in Texarkana

SPONSOR

For the Sake of One will provide its biannual Trust-Based Relational Intervention® (TBRI®) training March 13-14 at Heritage Church, 5801 N Kings Hwy in Texarkana, Texas.

TBRI is an attachment-based, trauma-informed intervention designed to meet the complex needs of vulnerable children. The model uses Empowering Principles to address physical needs, Connecting Principles to address attachment needs, and Correcting Principles to disarm fear-based behaviors.

The two-day training schedule is:

Friday, March 13: 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 14: 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees must be present both days to complete the training. Organizers said snacks will be provided during training, with dinner on Friday and lunch on Saturday.

Texas and Arkansas educators will receive 9.5 CPE hours, while social workers and counselors can receive 9.5 CEUs.

Registration is $35. Foster parents, kinship caregivers, adoptive parents, and DCFS/DFPS case workers may attend at no cost.

To register, visit forthesakeofone.networkforgood.com/events/96612-tbri-training.

For the Sake of One is a local nonprofit focused on supporting children and families before, during, and after foster care. Its core programs include CarePortal, Building Healthy Families, Supporting Caseworkers, Supporting Foster/Adopt/Kinship Caregivers, and Supervised Visitation.

For more information, contact Angela Coston at 903-329-0566 or angela@forthesakeofone.com. Learn more at forthesakeofone.com.