Mary Wells

Mary Olga Wells, age 86, of Maud, Texas, died Wednesday, February 16, 2022 in a local hospital.

Mrs. Wells was born October 24, 1935 in Westwood, California. She was retired from Wadley Regional Medical Center and was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carrol Wells; by one daughter, Debbie Wells; grandson, Justin Latham and by a son-in-law, Keith Birdwell.

She is survived by her children, Veronica Birdwell of Hooks, Texas, Madeline White and husband Rodney of New Boston, Texas, Richard Wells of Houston, Texas and Raymond Wells and wife Dede of Atlanta, Texas; grandchildren, Tami Jones, Brandon Latham and wife Kristen, Erin Birdwell, Keaton White, Kendrick White and wife Taylor; great-grandchildren, Garron, Cameron, Kalli, Nate, Kynlee, Ranson, Hadyn, Jessa and a number of other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at the Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home 2-3 P.M. on Sunday prior to the service.

