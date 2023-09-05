Event at Gateway Farmers Market

Sponsor

September 16th, 2023, Gateway Farmers Market is hosting the “Fall Annual Tailgates & Tables” *8 am – 2 pm (No Early Birds) *

“We want to welcome Local Boutiques/Small Businesses, Holiday Crafts, Holiday Baked Goods, Home Canned Goods, and USDA Meat.”

If you would like to participate and reserve a stall to sell please contact:

Cindy at 903-824-0140 or message the market Facebook page.

“For those interested in participating you will have to bring your own tables and chairs.”

Rent a 10ft x 12 ft space- $20

Set up is at 7 am.

No early bird shoppers.

No trailers allowed.

No firearms.

(plenty of parking, clean restrooms)

The Event will be at

Gateway Farmers Market

602 East Jefferson Ave, Texarkana, AR 71854

(Corner of East Jefferson & 9th Street)

For more information contact:

Cindy at 903-824-0140 or message the market Facebook page.