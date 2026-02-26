DNA From Lost Vape Helps Crack Dollar General Break-In Case In Hope

SPONSOR

HOPE, Ark–DNA recovered from a vape device dropped during an after-hours

break-in last fall at a Dollar General store in Hope, Ark., has led to an

arrest in a case involving the loss of more than $5,000 in cash and goods.

Marcus Laroy George Sr., 42, is accused of being one of several suspects

who were seen on video surveillance dressed in black hoodies, masks, gloves

and dark pants as they crawled on their hands, knees and bellies through

the store at around 2:50 a.m. Sept. 8, according to a probable cause

affidavit filed Tuesday.

One suspect cut the hinges off of the store’s safe with a grinder while the

other two appeared to be watching the door, the affidavit said.

One of the suspects opened the self checkout money drawer and took the

cash. Another suspect opened the main office, breaking into filing cabinets

and scattering papers and supplies.

Cigarettes, laundry detergent, a laundry basket, assorted candies and body

deodorant was also taken, the affidavit said. The total loss to the store

was $5,602.43.

Surveillance showed the suspects leaving the store at approximately 3:30

a.m., about 40 minutes after they entered, through a hole they had cut in

the wall at the store’s northwest corner.

A Hempstead County sheriff’s captain discovered a VIHO vape on aisle 10

under an end camp. A review of the video footage revealed that one of the

suspects patted the front pocket on the hoodie he was wearing, as if he had

dropped something.

The vape was sent to the Arkansas state crime lab in Little Rock for

testing. The DNA allegedly matched a sample in a criminal database for

George, whose criminal history reportedly includes possession of a firearm

by a felon, residential burglary and several assault charges, the affidavit

said.

A clerk who arrived at 6:15 a.m. to open the store tripped the burglar

alarm after finding things in disarray and the hole cut in the wall, the

affidavit said.

George is currently being held in the Hempstead County jail with bail set

at $100,000.

If convicted of commercial burglary, George faces three to 30 years in

prison as a habitual offender with four or more felony convictions. If

convicted of theft of property, he faces up to 15 years as a habitual

offender. A fine up to $10,000 is possible on each count as well.