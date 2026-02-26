DNA From Lost Vape Helps Crack Dollar General Break-In Case In Hope

HOPE, Ark–DNA recovered from a vape device dropped during an after-hours
break-in last fall at a Dollar General store in Hope, Ark., has led to an
arrest in a case involving the loss of more than $5,000 in cash and goods.
Marcus Laroy George Sr., 42, is accused of being one of several suspects
who were seen on video surveillance dressed in black hoodies, masks, gloves
and dark pants as they crawled on their hands, knees and bellies through
the store at around 2:50 a.m. Sept. 8, according to a probable cause
affidavit filed Tuesday.
One suspect cut the hinges off of the store’s safe with a grinder while the
other two appeared to be watching the door, the affidavit said.
One of the suspects opened the self checkout money drawer and took the
cash. Another suspect opened the main office, breaking into filing cabinets
and scattering papers and supplies.
Cigarettes, laundry detergent, a laundry basket, assorted candies and body
deodorant was also taken, the affidavit said. The total loss to the store
was $5,602.43.
Surveillance showed the suspects leaving the store at approximately 3:30
a.m., about 40 minutes after they entered, through a hole they had cut in
the wall at the store’s northwest corner.
A Hempstead County sheriff’s captain discovered a VIHO vape on aisle 10
under an end camp. A review of the video footage revealed that one of the
suspects patted the front pocket on the hoodie he was wearing, as if he had
dropped something.
The vape was sent to the Arkansas state crime lab in Little Rock for
testing. The DNA allegedly matched a sample in a criminal database for
George, whose criminal history reportedly includes possession of a firearm
by a felon, residential burglary and several assault charges, the affidavit
said.
A clerk who arrived at 6:15 a.m. to open the store tripped the burglar
alarm after finding things in disarray and the hole cut in the wall, the
affidavit said.
George is currently being held in the Hempstead County jail with bail set
at $100,000.
If convicted of commercial burglary, George faces three to 30 years in
prison as a habitual offender with four or more felony convictions. If
convicted of theft of property, he faces up to 15 years as a habitual
offender. A fine up to $10,000 is possible on each count as well.