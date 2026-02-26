Cindy Rowe

SPONSOR

Cynthia Ann Rowe, 78, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed peacefully on Monday, February 23, 2026, at St. Vincent Hospital in Hot Springs.

Born on February 28, 1947, in Hope, Arkansas, Cynthia was the beloved daughter of Aubrey and Lois Collier. She was preceded in death by her parents, Aubrey and Lois Collier, and her sister-in-love, Denise Collier.

Cynthia’s life was defined by compassion, strength, and a deep commitment to caring for others. Following her passion for nursing, she earned her degree from Texarkana College and devoted many years to serving patients and families with kindness and skill. She worked faithfully as a nurse at St. Michael’s Hospital in Texarkana and later at Baptist Medical in Little Rock, where her gentle spirit and dedication made a lasting impact on countless lives.

Above all, Cynthia cherished her family. She is survived by her loving brother, Terry Collier of Mena, and her three children: daughter Teena Elrod (Max) of Texarkana; son Rod McLelland (DeNyse) of Farmington; and son Kevin Rowe (Katy) of Texarkana.

She was a proud and devoted grandmother to Hunter Elrod (Kat), Ashtyn Turner (Donnie), Hosston Rowe, Sage Rowe, Taylor Atwood and Parker Atwood. She was also blessed with four great-grandchildren: Huntlee Elrod, Audrey Elrod, Leif Turner, and Wren Turner, who brought her immeasurable joy.

Cynthia will be remembered for her caring heart, her unwavering love for her family, and the comfort she brought to so many throughout her life. Her legacy of compassion and devotion will live on in the lives of those who knew and loved her