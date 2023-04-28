Dollar Store Farmhouse Décor Classes to be held at UAHT

Advertisement



The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana will hold a three-series Dollar Store Farmhouse Décor class on May 8, 9, and 15 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Hempstead Hall. Learn how to transform your home and customize your living space with budget-friendly hand-made DIY projects. Classes projects will include making a rope basket, stretched canvas wall art, and picture frame wreaths.

The cost for the courses is $20-$25 per class, or register for all three at once and only pay $55.

For more information or to register, call 870-722-8568 or email Racie.Poindexter@uaht.edu.