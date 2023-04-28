U of A Hope-Texarkana Scholarship Recipient Announced

Advertisement

The University of Arkansas at Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce that Leightyn Hillery has been awarded the Bridge Scholarship to attend the College. This award is $1,000 per academic year. Hillery is a graduate of Prescott High School. She is the daughter of Justin and Lauren Hillery. Leightyn plans to pursue a degree in nursing at UAHT.

Registration for summer and fall classes at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is open now. Summer I and online summer classes begin June 5, summer II classes start July 5, and fall classes begin August 23.

To register, contact the Purtle Advising Center at 870-722-8124 or email pac@uaht.edu.

