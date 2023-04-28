Texarkana, TX Receives Government Finance Officers Association’s (GFOA) Distinguished Budget Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas is pleased to announce that it has received the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA) based on the City’s 2022-2023 annual budget for the eighth year in a row.

This award represents a significant achievement by staff. According to a press release by the GFOA, applicants must be rated as proficient in four categories that gauge the document’s ability to serve as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide, and a communications device to receive this award. Each category has mandatory criteria that must also be met at the proficient level by applicants.

City Manager David Orr voices his appreciation to the city’s finance team for their efforts.

“We are proud to be presented with this award once again,” said Orr. “Our Chief Financial Officer Kristin Peeples and her team have continued to overcome the obstacles created by the 2020 cyberattack and we are grateful for their dedication to maintaining the strong accounting principles reflected in this award.”

The Government Finance Officers Association is a major professional association servicing needs of more than 19,000 appointed and elected local, state, and provincial-level government officials and other finance practitioners. It provides top quality publications, training programs, services and products designed to enhance the skills of those responsible for government finance policy and management. The association is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois with offices in Washington, D.C.

For more information, contact Brooke Stone at brooke.stone@txkusa.org or (903) 798-3901.

