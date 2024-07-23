Dot’s Ace Hardware Starts a New Chapter as Texarkana Ace Hardware After Sale

Sponsor

The Owners of Dot’s Rentals & Sales are thrilled to announce that Dot’s Ace Hardware has been sold to new ownership and has been rebranded as Texarkana Ace Hardware. This exciting change marks a new chapter for the store.

“We’ve ensured it’s in great hands, and we are confident that it will continue to serve the community with dedication and commitment,” said a Dot’s Rentals & Sales representative.

Dot’s Rentals and Sales is still under the ownership of Dot Williford and will remain serving Texarkana and beyond as it has for the past 36 years. They are excited about the future and the continued success of the business.

Dot’s Rentals and Sales says thank you for your ongoing support!