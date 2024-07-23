New Boston Teen Faces Another Capital Murder Charge After Second Shooting Victim Dies

Sponsor

NEW BOSTON, Texas–A 19-year-old man accused of shooting two men earlier this month and then fleeing the scene in a victim’s car, is facing a second count of capital murder now that a second man has died.

Malaki Scott Beckham was arrested by New Boston police on Tuesday in connection with gunplay July 6 that left 19-year-old Princeton Washington dead at the scene and a second man, Nicholas Webster, unresponsive, according to a probable cause affidavit. Webster, 19, was treated at the scene by bystanders, one of whom was applying pressure to his wounds when emergency personnel arrived.

Webster succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.

Beckham was allegedly caught on home security video leaving the scene in a Chrysler 300S that was registered to Washington’s mother at the address where he lived with her in Linden, Texas.

Beckham has been charged with capital murder for allegedly taking the life of another person while in the course of committing another felony, robbery. If convicted of capital murder, Beckham faces a possible death sentence or life in prison without the possibility of parole.

At the time of the July 6 shooting, Beckham was already serving a 10-year term of felony probation in Bowie County for a robbery he committed in 2022 and a five-year probation related to a 2021 arrest for credit/debit card abuse.

Motions to revoke both of Beckham’s probation have been filed in those cases, which are pending before Fifth District Judge Bill Miller.

Beckham is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at $2 million.