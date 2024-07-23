TC Trustees Congratulate 2024 NISOD Excellence Award Recipients

Sponsor

Texarkana College recognized its recipients of the annual National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) Excellence Awards at the Board of Trustees meeting held Monday. Each year TC recognizes two individuals as NISOD nominees, one faculty member and one staff member, who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment and contribution to their students and colleagues. The recipients attend the NISOD Conference held in Austin, TX, and accept the awards alongside honorees representing technical and community colleges across the nation. TC’s 2024 honorees were Holley Robinson, who serves as faculty in TC’s STEM division an associate professor of biology, and Brandon Washington, who serves as TC’s vice president of campus operations and dean of the workforce training division.

Robinson has worked at Texarkana College for 10 years and was named the Endowed Chair for Teaching Excellence in 2023. Aside from serving our students as an outstanding instructor, Robinson dedicates her time out of the classroom benefitting the College through volunteer work as a member of the TC Faculty Association, Scholarship Committee, a sponsor for student clubs, and many other activities.

Robinson is described by her peers, supervisor, and students as inspiring, encouraging, dedicated, interesting and fun, and amazingly effective. Dr. Catherine Howard, Dean of STEM Division, said, Robinson has a passion for the disciplines of biology & anatomy & physiology and is a respected voice on campus.

“Holley is one of the best teachers in Texarkana,” said Dr. Howard. “She has a heart for students, a love of her subject, and the respect and admiration of her fellow faculty members. She is an asset to our division and our school and a good friend to us all. I can think of no one more deserving of this award.”

Robinson’s passion for teaching spills over into her classroom where numerous students have benefitted from her caring and compassionate approach to engaging students with the sciences. Robinson said to have the opportunity to accept the NISOD award on behalf of the faculty of Texarkana College was a highlight of her year.

“The NISOD conference was a great experience, and I was so honored that TC asked me to be a NISOD recipient,” said Robinson. “I learned a lot of information from the sessions that I can use in my classes, and it was a privilege to attend this conference and accept this award.”

Brandon Washington, Vice President of Campus Operations and Dean of Workforce, was selected as the NISOD staff honoree. Washington said that she is honored to be among the list of NISOD honorees who have served as incredible mentors and educators.

“As a 17-year educator in Texarkana, being nominated by my peers and receiving the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development (NISOD) award is an incredible honor,” said Washington. “This recognition is deeply meaningful to me, as it reflects the influence of the educators who shaped my own K-12 journey, as well as the mentors and supervisors who have guided me as a professional.”

Robinson and Washington traveled to Austin to attend the NISOD conference earlier this summer to receive the awards. Washington said to be able to accept the honor alongside Holley Robinson was very special to him.

“I am especially honored to share this recognition with Holly Robinson, who was my Chemistry teacher in the eleventh grade at Texas High School. I am truly grateful for the support from our wonderful educational community.”

For Washington, building an educated and skilled workforce for our community is a top priority.

“Working with community businesses and local industrial employers to tailor TC’s programs to meet job market demands is so rewarding,” said Washington. “TC is for everyone who is ready to start, or start over, on their dreams of a brighter future!”

Washington is a career educator and prior to joining Texarkana College’s team he held the positions of Wake Village Elementary Assistant Principal; Texas High School Assistant Principal; Texas High School Assistant Athletic Director, Physical Education Department Chairman. Washington said that joining the Texarkana College staff as the Dean of Workforce and Community & Business Education in 2017 ranks as one of the best decisions of his life.

“Texarkana College is where it all started for me as a college student, and it really helped me understand the importance of having a higher education credential. Now, as an employee of TC, I see the vital role TC has played throughout its almost 100 years of service to our community in building a skilled and equipped workforce.”

TC President Dr. Jason Smith said the NISOD Award underscores the culture of excellence at TC by rewarding the work of our talented faculty and staff.

"TC is committed to celebrating the extraordinary work of our faculty, administrators, and staff whose service to our students, colleagues, and community deserves our special recognition," Smith said. "I am so proud of the work"


