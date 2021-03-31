Dr. Brent Bennett and Dr. Allyson Hanson Scholarship Honoring Christus Trinity Clinic Established at UA Hope-Texarkana

Advertisement

Dr. Brent Bennett and Dr. Allyson Hanson recently established the Dr. Brent Bennett and Dr. Allyson Hanson Scholarship Honoring Christus Trinity Clinic at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana. The scholarship will be awarded annually in the amount of $750, with preference given to students seeking a degree in health professions.

“We established this scholarship to help others become professionals in the rewarding field of healthcare,” said Dr. Bennett. “The profession needs more qualified people to meet industry demands. This scholarship is a way for our clinic to help train individuals in our community through our local college to meet the demand for more healthcare professionals. We hope these students will stay here after graduating to help take care of others in our community.”

For more information about Foundation scholarships at U of A Hope-Texarkana, call 870-722-8516 or email anna.powell@uaht.edu.