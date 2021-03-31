Pleasant Grove High School Students Receive Top Honors in Regional History Day Competition

1st Place Group Exhibit :Kendall Johnson, Landry Trammell, Sadie Coleman, Nistha Neupane, Tori Scoggins
On March 12, students from Pleasant Grove High School participated in the Regional competition for National History Day, held virtually by Texas A&M – Texarkana. First and second place winners will advance to the State competition, which will also be held virtually this year on April 24, 2021.
Congratulations to the following winners:

Individual Exhibits: Kimberly Phan & Andrew Snow

Senior Division, Individual Exhibit
3rd Place – Kimberly Phan – Print Media During the American Revolution
2nd Place – Andrew Snow – Telecommunication
1st Place – Ashley Hernandez – The Creation of the Newspaper

1st Website Group Website: Rylan Hopkins, Hudson Twisdale, Cohen Cade (not pictured: Zack Cassil, Kason Wright)

Senior Division, Group Website
1st Place – Zackariah Cassil, Cohen Cade, Rylan Hopkins, Kason Wright, and Hudson Twisdale – The History of Morse Code

Senior Division, Paper
3rd Place – Kaden Blankenship – The Pony Express

2nd Place Group Exhibit: Isabelle Hackleman, Sarah Johnson, Jonathan Ketchum (not pictured: Carter Prewitt)

Senior Division, Group Exhibit
3rd Place – Audrey Fricks, Addison Alexander, and Macey Wright – The Deep Space Network 2nd Place – Sarah Johnson, Jonathan Ketchum, Carter Prewitt, and Isabelle Hackleman – The Underground Railroad
1st Place – Tori Scoggins, Landry Trammell, Nistha Neupane, Kendall Johnson, and Sadie Coleman – The Miracle of The Navajo Code

3rd Place Group Exhibit: Audrey Fricks, Macey Wright, Addison Alexander
