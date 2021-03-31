Pleasant Grove High School Students Receive Top Honors in Regional History Day Competition

Advertisement

On March 12, students from Pleasant Grove High School participated in the Regional competition for National History Day, held virtually by Texas A&M – Texarkana. First and second place winners will advance to the State competition, which will also be held virtually this year on April 24, 2021.

Congratulations to the following winners:

Senior Division, Individual Exhibit

3rd Place – Kimberly Phan – Print Media During the American Revolution

2nd Place – Andrew Snow – Telecommunication

1st Place – Ashley Hernandez – The Creation of the Newspaper

Senior Division, Group Website

1st Place – Zackariah Cassil, Cohen Cade, Rylan Hopkins, Kason Wright, and Hudson Twisdale – The History of Morse Code

Advertisement

Senior Division, Paper

3rd Place – Kaden Blankenship – The Pony Express

Senior Division, Group Exhibit

3rd Place – Audrey Fricks, Addison Alexander, and Macey Wright – The Deep Space Network 2nd Place – Sarah Johnson, Jonathan Ketchum, Carter Prewitt, and Isabelle Hackleman – The Underground Railroad

1st Place – Tori Scoggins, Landry Trammell, Nistha Neupane, Kendall Johnson, and Sadie Coleman – The Miracle of The Navajo Code