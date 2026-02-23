Historic Ace of Clubs House Announces Spring Tours to Support Restoration Efforts

SPONSOR

The Texarkana Museums System is offering spring tours of the historic Ace of Clubs House, with proceeds supporting ongoing restoration efforts at the landmark property.

Tours will be held on the second Sunday of March, April, and May—specifically March 8, April 12, and May 10—at 1:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., and 3:00 p.m. each day. Tickets are $20 per person and include access to the entire first floor of the home.

“Our next restoration priority is upgrading the historic home’s electrical system. The cost is estimated at over $125,000. Thanks to two generous donors, we have raised over $44,000 toward that goal, bringing us a little closer to preserving this landmark for generations to come,” said Ana Willis, Executive Director of the Texarkana Museums System.

The Ace of Clubs House is an 1880s Italianate Victorian home uniquely built in the shape of an ace of clubs playing card. Constructed in 1885, the home was purchased in 1894 by attorney Henry Moore, Sr. His son, Henry Moore, Jr., and daughter-in-law, Olivia Smith Moore, later made it their family residence.

After Mr. Moore’s death in 1942, Mrs. Moore remained in the house until her death in 1985, when the property was deeded to the Texarkana Museums System. A civic leader and founding member of the Junior League of Texarkana, Mrs. Moore was known for her community dedication and amassed more than 500 pairs of shoes during her lifetime.

The home has been featured on HGTV’s “Christmas Castles” and “Bob Villa’s Guide to Historic Homes.”

Advance registration is available at www.texarkanamuseum.org. For more information, visit the museum’s website.