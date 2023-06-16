Dr. Ross Alexander named sole finalist for President at Texas A&M University-Texarkana

The Board of Regents of The Texas A&M University System voted unanimously to name Dr. Ross C. Alexander as sole finalist for president of Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

Alexander served as Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at the University of North Alabama since 2017. Under his leadership, UNA established itself as the fastest-growing university in the state, with a record retention and graduation rate. Alexander achieved this growth with a focus on online and adult education, global education and workforce development.

“Dr. Alexander’s career has been marked by academic innovation and entrepreneurship at several institutions,” said John Sharp, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System. “Dr. Alexander is just what Texas A&M University-Texarkana needs to continue to grow and serve East Texas.”

In addition to leading unprecedented enrollment growth at UNA, Alexander led efforts to secure tens of millions of dollars in funding from local, state and federal sources to support multiple capital projects on campus, including a Computing and Mathematics Building and Engineering Building. Based on his strategies, UNA is one of the only universities in the nation whereby a student can earn a micro-credential, certificate, associate’s degree, bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and doctoral degree either on-campus or online.

“I am honored, privileged and humbled to be chosen as the next President of Texas A&M University-Texarkana. I am deeply grateful to Chancellor Sharp for the faith he has placed in me to assume this exhilarating new role at an exceptional university in an extraordinary community,” Alexander said. “A&M-Texarkana is a relatively young university with tremendous potential. I am honored to lead it during this next exciting phase of growth, ascendency, and expansion.”

Prior to UNA, Dr. Alexander held leadership positions at Indiana University East, a regional campus of Indiana University, including Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences and Associate Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Dean of Graduate & Continuing Education. Prior to that, Alexander was a faculty member, chair, and program director for many years at the University of North Georgia.

Alexander takes on the role after former president Dr. Emily Cutrer announced in December she would step down this summer. He and his beautiful wife Lilia—who is originally from Bulgaria—have three young children, Victoria, Madelaine, and Ross, Jr.



Regent Jay Graham led a committee that conducted a nationwide search for Cutrer’s successor. Regent Randy Brooks was also on that committee, which included:

Members from the university:

Dr. Brian Matthews, Associate Professor of Management, and Faculty Senate Vice President and President-elect (incoming)

Dr. Heather McKnight, Director of Nursing and Associate Professor

Dr. Tom Wagy, Professor of History

Dr. Kathy Lease, Associate Professor of Education Leadership

Dr. Nurul Alam, Professor of Biology

Dr. Melba Foster, Instructor of Education

Toney Favors, Vice President for Student Enrollment, Engagement, and Success

Jeff Hinton, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Financial Officer

Venus Lillis, Director of Academic Advising and Student Services, Staff Council Vice-President and President-Elect (incoming)

Shuntay McCauley, Student Government Association President

And members from the community:

Sonja Yates Hubbard, principal with the Yates Group

Cary Patterson, founding partner of Nix Patterson, LLP

Lesley Ledwell Dukelow, president of Ledwell & Son Enterprises

The executive recruiting firm Academic Search assisted with the search.

Under state law, the Board of Regents must name a finalist for at least 21 days before finalizing the appointment at a subsequent meeting. Alexander will be the fifth president at Texas A&M University-Texarkana.

