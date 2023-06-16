Remembering the Life of…… Rickey Lamar Tookes, 54, died unexpectedly June 6,2023 at his home. He was born April 19, 1969 in Texarkana, Texas, the son of Alice Faye (Thomas) White and John Robert Tookes. Rickey graduated from Liberty Eylau High School, Class of 1987. He had several occupations during his life. He was always known as a very dedicated and hard worker.

He is preceded in death by both his Grandmothers, Mary Thomas and Jenette Tookes, both Grandfathers, Nathaniel Thomas Sr and Aaron Tookes Sr, and His favorite Uncle, Ray Thomas along with several other loved ones.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories his Father: John Robert Tookes Sr of Dallas, Texas; Mother: Alice Faye White and Stepfather: Larry White of Texarkana, Texas; his Daughters: Aurda Anna Williams of Texarkana, Texas and Maliyah Tookes Murphy of Texarkana Arkansas.; Six Grandchildren: Ajinea Williams, Aaron Jr, Aariyana Kelley, Amordre Williams, Auryah Black, and Ayden Mack, of Texarkana, Texas; Three Brothers: Deshawn Tookes of Texarkana, Texas, Daryl Thomas, Fayetteville, Arkansas Wayne (Jennifer) Thomas of Texarkana, Texas; Two Sisters: Kimberly (Lance) Harvey and Shomeka Thomas both of Texarkana, Texas. A host of uncles, aunts, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, June 16, 2023 3:00-5:00 PM at Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, June 17, 2023 2:00 PM at Mt. Orange Baptist Church with Rev. Sheldon Williams, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens under the direction of Jones Stuart Mortuary.

